WTAJ WEB 1ST: Leath’s Long Trip Back Home

One of Penn State volleyball’s top hitters went to high school in State College – but took a longer route to play for her hometown Nittany Lions.

Taylor Leath is a fifth-year senior who has quickly become a mainstay in the Penn State lineup. She attended State College Area High School after moving around the country.

“I was born in Gainesville, Florida. I then moved to another part of Florida called Clearwater, Florida. After that we moved to Alabama. After that we moved to Pennsylvannia,” Leath said.

The family settled in to State College and then college volleyball came calling. Leath started her career at North Carolina. She became one of the elite hitters in the ACC.

She suffered a torn ACL as a senior in high school which allowed her to redshirt her freshman year at North Carolina. That gave her one more year of eligibility to spend at Penn State.

“Not only did it allow for me to end up here but it allowed me to become who I am today,” Leath said.

Watch the video above for for the full story.