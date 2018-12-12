WTAJ WEB 1ST: Holiday tour shows off small town businesses

Business owners in Big Run in Jefferson County are getting ready to show customers what they have to offer this weekend with the first-ever Tinsel Tour.

Owner of Harvey’s Country Cupboard Katie Harvey organized the tour.

“I think, because we are a small town, people just drive through, on their way wherever they’re going, they forget that we do have so much to offer.” Harvey said.

Located outside of Punxsutawney, Big Run has around 40 different businesses.

Eighteen of the businesses will be participating and will be found at 15 different stops, marked by wooden Christmas trees outside.

The businesses will have giveaways and specials for anyone who stops in on Friday and Saturday.

“We have a wide variety of businesses, and it’s just nice to see everyone get together to do something nice for the holidays,” Harvey said.

The tour branches out from just local shops. It including businesses of all types.

One of those is Best Kawasaki. They sell motorcycles, ATVs and apparel.

“We’re looking forward to it, hopefully it brings in some new customers and gets people out to know all the businesses in Big Run and around the community,” Samantha Seger with Best Kawasaki said.

Best Kawasaki will have sales on all their apparel, as well as raffles for gift certificates.

There are also many events planned for kids, like breakfast with Santa at the fire department Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon.

For a full list of what’s going on Friday and Saturday, visit the Tinsel Tour’s Facebook page.