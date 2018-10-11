WTAJ WEB 1ST: Going Over the Edge for a great cause

Faith Centre in Bellefonte and Interfaith Human Services in State College took fundraising to new heights today…12 stories to be exact.

That’s how far over 80 volunteers rappelled as they went over the edge.

Adrenaline was pumping as local volunteers rappel off the Fraser Center, the tallest building in State College.

Each volunteer raised money to do this, all of it going directly to Interfaith Human Services and Faith Centre.

“The whole thing is amazing, this has been a year in the making,” said Nicole Summers, Executive Director, Faith Centre. “The funds raised are spectacular we’re up to about $86,000 which is phenomenal for both of our agencies”

“It’s gonna help the food bank, and the heating assistance program, and obviously the adrenaline here today and the excitement.”

“I’m feeling a little nervous,” said Stephanie Cooper, President of Directors Faith Centre. “I was good downstairs, I did a little bit of volunteering down there, I could watch people come down…I’m really looking forward to it, I think it’s gonna be fun.”

Others were ready to go.

“I’m feeling excited, I thought I’d be nervous but I’m actually excited,” said Janet Lyberger, Interfaith Human Services Board.

For those feeling a little nervous once they got to the top, the advice was simple – don’t look down.

For the thrill seeker who missed out this year…don’t you worry.

“We plan do do this again next year,” said Summers. “So if anybody’s looking at this thinking wow that looks like fun and I missed out, we’re gonna bring it back.”