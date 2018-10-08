WTAJ WEB 1ST: Full interview with Bob Cameron

Bob_Cameron_Interview_Part_1_0_20181008232845

Watch the full interview with Bob Cameron, Director of the Columbus Chapel in Boalsburg, Pa.

Our Evan Hinkley talked to Cameron about facts people might not know about Christopher Columbus.

