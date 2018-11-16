WTAJ WEB 1ST: Cleaning up after the snow storm

Thurday’s winter storm left plenty to clean up for people across the area.

Including in parts of Jefferson, Clearfield and Clarion Counties, where the weather even caused a widespread internet outage Friday morning.

According to Comcast, the outages were caused by a car hitting a pole on Route 286 near Clymer and a plow truck damaging multiple poles along Route 861 between Rimersburg and New Bethlehem.

While the internet was down, people had to find other ways to spend the day.

“I started watching a TV series that I started a while back, and I only got halfway through it and it froze on me,” Donald Picard Jr. said.

When the internet went down, he traded the screen for a shovel.

“I decided to come out here and do some chores out here that needed done,” he said.

For the Picard’s, cleaning up the mess from yesterday’s storm became somewhat of a family affair.

“We try and all get out to get it helped cleared out so not one person is worn out, that way we can share the workload,” Donald Picard Sr. said.

Comcast reports service for customers in all three counties has been restored.