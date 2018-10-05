WTAJ WEB 1st: Charity auction offers new experiences

More than 100 gift baskets fill a room at the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, waiting on bidders for the 23rd Annual Anne Thacik Charity Auction.

It raises money for the agency which goes towards projects that help seniors across the county.

“We’re really becoming an entity where we’re worried about affordable senior housing,” Terry Khoury from the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging said. “So we have a lot of projects in the works, so we need to raise a lot of money.”

The auction is named after Anne Thacik, a volunteer for the agency who started the event as a holiday wreath auction, and it transformed into what it is today.

“It’s grown into something so much bigger that I think she would extremely proud of,” Khoury said.

One way it has grown is by offering bidders new experiences, like at Starr Hill Winery.

The highest bidder gets a chance to blend, design and bottle a wine of their own creation.

Five hundred bottles are made, and for each bottle sold, a dollar is given back to the agency.

So even after the experience is over, the wine continues to give to seniors in need.

“The area agency on aging does a lot of good will with our community in Clearfield County, so it was a very good marriage between both of us,” president of Starr Hill Winery and Vineyard Kenn Starr said.

The charity auction is Thursday, October 11 at 5:30 pm at the Knights of Columbus in Clearfield.

Tickets are $10. For more information, visit the agency’s website.