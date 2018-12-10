WTAJ WEB 1ST: Campaign benefits cancer patient fund

An annual campaign held at Johnson Subaru in DuBois will once again benefit an organization that provides assistance to patients undergoing cancer treatment.

The Bob Perks Fund helps cancer patients in Clearfield, Centre, Blair and Huntingdon Counties.

It was named in honor of Bob Perks, a State College native who died from cancer in 2005.

The fund provides people with assistance for basic expenses, like rent, food and car payments.

“It means the world to them, it keeps their car on the road, it keeps them in their homes, it puts food on their table for their families,” Bob Perks Fund Executive Director Norma Keller said.

To help raise a little extra money for the organization this Christmas, Johnson Subaru in DuBois is including them in their annual Share the Love event.

“We just believe it’s a good fund and it helps our local people,” Johnson Subaru sales manager Rick Desalve said.

It’s part of the national Share the Love campaign at Subaru dealers beginning in mid-November and lasting until January 2.

For each car sold, $250 is donated to four national charities and one local charity.

“Because we receive so many applications from the DuBois area, that money is going right back into this community,” Keller said.

“It just feels good. It gives you that good warm feeling in your heart, especially around Christmas time, it’s a great time of the year to do this,” Desalve said.

The Share the Love has raised more than $42,000 for the Bob Perks Fund over the past four years.