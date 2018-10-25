WTAJ WEB 1ST: Cambria County Humane Society needs volunteers, fosters

Meet Cinnamon, Layla, and Mario.

This Sunday, some of these pets at the Cambria County Humane Society will take a field trip to the annual Johnstown Tomahawks Pucks N Paws game.

You can even bring your pet to the game for a $5 donation to the shelter.

Shelter workers say it’s great way to raise money and bring attention to these animals looking for forever homes.

“Take them into a different setting and let people get their eyes on them and fall in love with them out in the community,” said Executive Director Jessica Vamos.

It’s also a way to get more volunteers. Right now the shelter has about four dedicated volunteers, but they’d like to have around 20.

“They help to make sure that our operations go smoothly and faster than expected on a daily basis,” said Vamos. “They help to provide the extra quality and care for the animals that a small staff may not be able to do.”

The shelter also needs foster parents.

Since becoming a no-kill shelter in June of 2017, the shelter is usually near capacity, about 30 dogs & more than 100 cats at one time.

Animals typically stay there for about eight months before they’re adopted. So more fosters means a shorter waiting list.

“The more animals we have fostered, obviously the more we can bring in,” said Shelter Manager Annie Barnes. “It actually frees up a lot of room for us.”

While the shelter always needs food, supplies, and money for medical bills, right now, what they really need is for folks to donate their time.

“Right now our shelter’s really looking for people that are ready and willing to get involved,” said Vamos.