WTAJ WEB 1ST: Altoona honors Veterans

More than 70 units, military men and women, military vehicles, bands, twirlers and even clowns took to the streets of Altoona on Monday to honor the nation’s veterans.

It was part of the Annual Veterans Day observance in Altoona, which included a parade, a service on the Veterans Mall.

The gathering was both a remembrance of those who are no longer with us, and a celebration of and show of respect for those among us who’ve served or are still serving.

“The country’s going through a difficult period right now but i think the one thing everybody fan agree on is supporting our armed services,” said Hugh Reilly, who came to watch the parade.

Veteran Bob Laughlin served at least 20 years. He took the day off from work to attend the parade.

“I think of those who made sacrifices even the ones that did make it back did make a lot of sacrifices, they missed their families, their kids they didn’t see grow up as much,” he said.

Monday’s observance in Altoona came one day after the 100 year anniversary of the end of World War 1.

All of those we spoke to about the day’s events expressed their gratitude to the generations of American veterans.

Reilly spokes for many when he said, “I think it behooves us all as citizens to come out and try to pay our respects to these guys who put their lives on the line for us. Our freedom is bought for in the blood of a lot of veterans. It doesn’t come cheap.”