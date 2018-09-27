WTAJ WEB 1ST: A local foundation is giving back

The Because We Care Foundation is sharing stuffed animals with kids in Hollidaysburg who’ve experienced a traumatic event.

An ambulance company in our region got a special delivery Thursday and as you can see it wasn’t gauze bandages, stethoscopes, or other medical supplies. Instead, it was 30 furry gifts.

“For the kids, even the smallest thing that we can give them that will actually comfort them while they’re experiencing a traumatic event goes a long way toward making them feel better,” said paramedic Jay Reilly, Hollidaysburg American Legion Ambulance Service.

“One thing I’ve noticed about first responders in general is when it comes to kids a lot of them have the biggest hearts for them. they’ll do what they can just to make sure that they smile,” said DiGennaro.

The tigers are the work of Jessica DiGennaro who founded the Because We Care Foundation.

The foundation started in Altoona after her two daughters had a very positive experience with the Altoona Police Department, and wanted to give back.

“We initially looked to just start with police and it was going to be strictly for Altoona police, and then when it came out, it was a ripple effect, everybody wanted to be part of it and I wasn’t going to say no,” said DiGennaro.

Until now, the fluffy gifts were “Because We Care bears,” but obviously that’s changed this time around. The tigers are in honor of the Hollidaysburg School mascot, the Golden Tigers.

This because we care tiger also has a specially chosen name.

“We were trying to think of a strong name and Titus kind of came to mind because Titus actually means hope,” said Reilly.

Welcome to Hollidaysburg, Titus!