WTAJ Originals: What’s Going Around

As part of our series “What’s Going Around,” we take a look at what illnesses folks are currently coming down with and what you can do to protect yourself.

There’s actually some good news about the flu. The number of new confirmed cases decreased slightly during the week that ended on Saturday, February 2.

It’s still widespread across the state however, with the highest activity in the southeast and northwest.

So far, this flu season, nearly 25,000 cases have been confirmed. 31 people, most of them 65 or older have died of flu. One child has died.

While a dip in the number of new cases in Pennsylvania, is good, a local infectious disease specialist says there’s a chance we could see another jump.

“Usually, we see it more in March, March and April are the peaks , probably in the flu,” says Dr. Robert Sullivan.

Dr Sullivan says the only way to prevent the flu is a vaccine, which. even when it’s not 100 percent effective, still gives you some protection.

