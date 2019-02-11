WTAJ Originals: Veterans display art for competition

Nationwide, Department of Veterans Affairs medical facilities use the creative arts as a form of rehabilitative treatment. The programs helping veterans recover from and cope with physical and emotional disabilities. And there’s a national competition to get some appreciation for that artwork.

The Van Zandt VA Medical Center in Altoona is submitting artwork to that competition for the first time, created by local veterans.

At least 6 local veterans contributed artwork for the VA’s National Creative Arts Program. On display at the VA Van Zandt Medical Center, there are detailed models, art from wood, and pieces that evoke complex emotions. Some art features a patriotic theme. And some pieces share painful memories.

VA medical facilities incorporate creative arts into their therapy programs to meet rehab goals for inpatients and outpatients. Shaun Shenk the Chief of Public Affairs at the VA Van Zandt Medical Center says “This is really a demonstration on how the VA is leading the way in a whole health concept. A whole veteran concept in the way we assist veterans progress through every stage of their life.”

Thousands of veterans enter, from VA medical facilities across the country and get national recognition.

Pieces with the most votes make it to the next level. It’s a national competition in Battle Creek Michigan in October. If you want to learn more, click here to check out the web page for the national program.