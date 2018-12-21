WTAJ Originals: Those in need kept warm by generous gifts

For the past week, the H&R Block in DuBois has been collecting hats and gloves for those in need.

By Friday, they had enough to start handing them out to all 115 residents at St. Michael Terrace in DuBois, an apartment building for low-income, elderly and disabled adults.

“Words can’t even express it. This is the true meaning of everything, when you’re giving back, you’re really, truly giving from your heart,” said DuBois H&R Block Franchise owner, Tina Sabados.

“We didn’t expect anything like this,” said Brenda Reitz, St. Michael Terrace Property owner. “No one has ever done anything like this for the residents, so it was a great honor to have them choose St. Michael Terrace.”

The company decided to use their One Day of Giving to help the adults who live in the apartment building, who might otherwise not have something warm to wear in the winter.

“The appreciation that they have expressed just makes the cause so much greater for us,” said Sabados.

They collected more than 120 hats and raised $1,400 in total. The extra money will go toward buying a bench for the apartment’s entrance.