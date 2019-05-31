WTAJ Originals: Sunnehanna Amateur kicks off 66th year hosting Amateur Golf Tournament

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sunnehanna Country Club in Johnstown will be hosting the 66th Annual Sunnehanna Amateur Golf Tournament starting on June 9 with the qualifiers.

Today was their media day, where the country club held a luncheon after allowing the media to play golf on their greens.

Pro golfers such as Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Jack Nicklaus and Jordan Speith have played on those same Sunnehanna greens amateur players will grace when they play.

There will be close to 100 golfers competing representing 11 different countries. This is the fourth highest ranked amateur tournament in the United States.

The tournament if free and open to the public. The qualifiers start on June 9, and the first round begins on June 13. A winner will be crowned on June 16 in the 66th year of this event.

For more information on the tournament, visit the Sunnehanna Amateur website.