WTAJ Originals: Students participate in interactive STEM Design Challenge

These aren’t toys…but it sure is fun.

It’s the K’Nex STEM Design Challenge hosted by Appalachia IU8.

About 27 teams of nearly 100 students from Blair, Bedford, Somerset, and Cambria Counties have been working for three months on a machine using K’Nex STEM pieces.

“We got to know each other better going after school and stuff, so just to get to hang out with all my friends,” said 7th Grade Meyersdale student Laurel Daniels.

“It’s about their design, but also about how they work together as a team then how they communicate that effectively with the judges as they come by,” said Shawn Cerully, the Special Projects Coordinator with Appalachia IU8.

These seventh grade Meyersdale students won…succesfully getting their machine to move three objects at least six inches across a table, then putting them back down.

Their creation is called ‘The Claw.’

“I think it was at lunch actually,” said Daniels, pointing to her team member, Zoe Hetz. “She thought of using Toy Story as a theme, so we just kind of put everything together,” said Daniels.

The competition promotes STEM, but also prepares students for life outside of school.

The Meyersdale team is taking ‘The Claw’ to states at Harrisburg University in May.