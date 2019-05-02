WTAJ Originals: State College Young Professionals host networking event

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – (WTAJ) — State College Young Professionals hosted a networking event this evening to give members and non-members a platform to meet.

‘SIPS’ is a monthly event State College Young Professionals plan at various bars and restaurants across State College. The goal is to welcome potential members and bring together current members to update them about upcoming events.

The event was held at the Federal Taphouse on Fraser Street. WTAJ’s Devin Jackson spoke with a few of their board members to talk about their experience with State College Young Professionals.

To find out more information on SCYP, visit their Facebook page.