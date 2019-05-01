WTAJ Originals: State College Young Professionals are helping build connections

Live Now
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – (WTAJ) — One organization in State College exists to help build the gap between the younger and older demographics within the community.

State College Young Professionals was created 10 years ago. The main goal of this organization is to help young people, whether they are fresh out of college or new to the area, connect with each other through three mottos: live, work, and play.

WTAJ’s Devin Jackson spoke with the President of State College Young Professionals, Candice Bradley, to discuss their initiative and preview their ‘SIPS’ event tonight at the Federal Taphouse.

Video shot from a previous SIPS event is from current SCYP member, Michael Davis.

For more information on State College Young Professionals and their events, go to their website.

