WTAJ Originals: Restaurant brings healthy options to the area

Presko in DuBois serves up a full menu of healthy food for anyone trying to stick to their New Year’s diet resolutions.

“People are definitely trying to eat healthier this time of year, I think we all go overboard over the holidays and we’re trying to clean up our act come January,” owner Megan Vermeulen said.

She says that’s why she’s keeping a steady stream of new and returning customers through the door.

“We have been busy, busier than I thought we would be, which is exciting,” Vermeulen said.

“Specifically in DuBois, this is a time of year where business slumps in a restaurant after the holidays, so I was really surprised to see it as busy as it is,” Presko cook Jeff Solensky said.

As for the customers, they say they keep coming back because it’s a one of just a few local restaurants offering healthy options.

“I’m not a person that likes chains particularly. The food is fresh and good and the menu is just real different,” customer John Farr said.

While the menu offers mostly healthy options and, there are a few diet-busters too.

“I cannot tell you a banana and Nutella sandwich is healthy, I would be lying through my teeth, but everything we have here is real food, and that’s kind of the theme of Presko,” Vermeulen said.

Presko is located in the Martin’s Plaza in DuBois. The restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.