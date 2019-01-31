WTAJ Originals: Residents flock to see saint’s relic

Thursday was a special day for Roman Catholics in the Altoona-Johnstown Diocese. They had a chance to take part in the Saint Jean Vianney Relic Pilgrimage.

“People are coming in large numbers in the middle of the week, middle of the workday. Families are here, business people are here, because they know it’s an opportunity to pray with someone who is renowned for being holy,” said Peter Sonski, Custodian of the Heart Relic of Jean Vianney.

They came in a steady stream to the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament in Altoona to kneel and pray at the relic, the Heart of Saint Jean Vainney, the Patron Saint of Priests.

Among them was Chris Keagy, who said, “At my parish Our Lady Of Fatima in Altoona, we have a huge draw to that saint especially in that time now where there’s a lack of priests. All the prayers that we can do to try and get people into the priesthood is a plus and it’s a huge thing.”

And Mary Jo Fiore called the pilgrimage, a wonderful day for the church, adding that, “The relics are just, they amaze me, and when you get to see one, especially one, such as the heart, it has to be really special, I’m just kind of lost for words.”

Sonski said Jean Vianney had a gift of being able to read souls, to help people identify the flaws in themselves, and to overcome them.