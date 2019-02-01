WTAJ Originals: Remembering Maddox Hyde

Maddox Hyde told his mom he wanted a party instead of a funeral.

“He said I don’t want it sad. He said I want my music playing, I want my friends there, I want my video game controller. He told me everything he wanted and I’m trying to carry it out,” said Kristi Potter, Maddox’s mom.

So that’s exactly what went at Chateau D’Argy in Brookville Friday afternoon.

The community came together to celebrate Maddox, who was a three-time cancer fighter who died January 23.

“I honestly couldn’t thank them enough for all the prayers, thoughts, the love, the messages on Facebook, the cards that came in the mail,” said Potter.

The 14-year-old touched the hearts of thousands…more than 150,000, to be exact.

That’s how many Christmas cards and gifts from around the world were sent to his home in Reynoldsville.

“It’s hard to believe that social media can bring out so many people, as far as the cards from out there all over the world, people hearing his story,” said Ron Williams, Maddox’s grandfather. “It’s just been unbelievable.”

His viewing also included what he loved most…video games.

A love that led him to raise more than $16,000 for UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh last December.

“It’s pretty fitting, if you know Maddox, he was a gamer, he did that morning, noon and night, all the time, so the games were very fitting,” said Potter.

The viewing lasts until 8 p.m. Friday with a private funeral for the family on Saturday.