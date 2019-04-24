WTAJ Originals: PSU student group selling skin care masks for N. Korean refugees

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — One student organization on Penn State’s main campus is selling skin care masks to raise money for North Korean refugees.

Liberty in North Korea was founded on Penn State’s campus in 2013, with its mission being raising money for North Korean refugees. It’s an organization that is passionate about its work.

“The North Korea refugee issue was one of importance and I didn’t see a whole lot being done on the Penn State Campus so when I heard about Liberty in North Korea, I decided to join and kind of find a way to make my impact on the issue,” said Emily Yocom, President of Liberty in North Korea.

They have made quite the impact…already raising $3,000. They even found a creative way to raise more money: selling skin care masks.

“Since face masks is already apart of a skin care routine in Korea, that we could sell face masks to people in America and give them a part of the Korean culture and also share the word about North Korean refugees while sharing the culture,” said Grace Jun, PR Chair of Liberty in North Korea.

For more information about this organization, you can like them on Facebook.