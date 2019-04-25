WTAJ Originals: PSU Film Student Organization hosting Blue and White Film Festival

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Penn State Student Film Organization is hosting a Blue and White Film Festival to celebrate student-produced films.

This is an annual festival dating back to 2006. There were 45 submissions, and only 24 were selected to be screened at the State College Theatre downtown.

Alumni take part in the process, by critiquing the student films and ranking the films they like best. This gives aspiring student filmmakers an opportunity to get feedback from film making professionals.

The festival begins at 7 pm, and doors open at 6:30. Admission is free for students with their Penn State ID and $7.50 for adults.

For a look at the full Blue and White Film Festival sizzle reel, go to their Youtube page.