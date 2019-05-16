WTAJ Originals: Poured in Pennsylvania airs documentary in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Black Sun Studios in conjunction with Provisions Magazine hosted the brewery documentary “Pored in Pennsylvania’ featuring two Centre County breweries: Elk Creek Cafe and Aleworks and Otto’s Pub and Brewery.

The film began at 7 pm tonight and ended at 9, and was held at Black Sun Studios in State College.

The filmmakers wanted to showcase the film to the Centre County community, not only to promote the two local breweries but to also promote the growing nature of the Central PA region.

Provisions Magazine also called representatives from both Elk Creek Cafe and Aleworks and Otto’s Pub and Brewery to pour beer before the film started, and invited Happy Valley Chef, a pop-up pizza shop, to provide food for the event as well.

Our Devin Jackson talked with several people involved in making this event happen, including one of the producers of “Poured in Pennsylvania.”