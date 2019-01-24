WTAJ Originals: Pittsburgh Pirates care-a-van visits Altoona

It’s a kid’s dream come true…their favorite baseball players from the Pittsburgh Pirates, spending the day with them, making memories that will last forever.

“My favorite part is their faces, when they find the stuff and they smile and they get happy like that, yeah?” said Euclides Rojas, Bullpen Coach for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The players and the children walked around Dick’s Sporting Goods, picking out new clothes and outwear for the winter. These lucky kids were chosen in the fall through Salvation Army’s “Treasures for Children” program.

“What’s it like for me? I don’t have the words,” said Salvation Army’s Larry Fulmer.

Fulmer said it warms his heart to see children’s enthusiasm build when the players walk through the door.

“It’s amazing, just to see these kids and the excitement on their faces and a lot of them to experience something they don’t ever really get to experience,” said Fulmer. He continues by saying, “and for a lot of these kids, this could be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for them, so it makes us feel like we are doing something very special for these kids.”