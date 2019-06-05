WTAJ Originals: Pennsylvania Special Olympic Games embark on 50th year

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2019 Pennsylvania Special Olympic Games is just over 24 hours away!

This year will be the 50th year of the games, making this a historic year. Over 2000 athletes from all over Pennsylvania gather on the campus of Penn State University to compete in various sports.

Two committee members talk about their experiences with the Special Olympics, what changes they’ve seen over the years, and what keeps them coming back year after year.

The opening ceremonies will begin June 6th at 7:30 pm in the Pegula Ice Arena. The Pennsylvania Special Olympic Games Committees are still looking for volunteers.

For more information on getting involved in the games or to attend, go to Pennsylvania Special Olympic Games’ website.