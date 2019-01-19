WTAJ Originals-Penn State works to enroll and graduate more veterans

Penn State is joinging 30 other high education institutions across the country in the American Talent Initiative, known as “ATI’.

“ATI” works to help colleges enroll and graduate more student veterans.

Wesley Baisley is a Penn State Sophomore, and a Navy veteran. He says this program is important.

“This type of initiative, something like that, that says veterans, you have a place, we wanna see you graduate and go to school, is awesome and I hope that publicity drives other veterans and people that are in the military to realize that education is for them,” Baisley said.



“We’re taking a look at opportunities to help students enroll into Penn State sooner, perhaps while they’re still on active duty and then once they decide that they’re going to separate from the service, provide them an easier transition to come to one of the brick and mortar campuses,” Col. Eugene McFeely, Senior Director for Veterans Affairs and Services, said.