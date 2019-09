UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — In a report released yesterday, Pennsylvania ranked third in the country in the number of reported Bigfoot sightings.

The mystique and debate behind Bigfoot have been going on for years. And while there has been no evidence yet to support that Bigfoot is real, people continue to report seeing Bigfoot.

Our WTAJ reporter Devin Jackson sat down with Penn State Anthropology Professor Nina Jablonski to discuss if Bigfoot is real, and why it would be here in PA.