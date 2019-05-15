WTAJ Originals: Otto’s Pub & Brewery featured in PA brewery documentary

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Otto’s Pub & Brewery is one of two breweries in Centre County featured in “Poured in Pennsylvania” a documentary showcasing breweries across Pennsylvania.

Otto’s has been in existence since 2002 and has been able to withstand the booming nature of breweries not only in Pennsylvania but across the nation.

This full-service restaurant serves both beer and liquor, and is always looking to serve the needs and wants of their customers.

Our Devin Jackson went to visit the brewery to talk with one of the Co-partners of Otto’s, Roger Garthwaite, to learn more about how they serve the local community.