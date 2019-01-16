WTAJ Originals: Non-Profit Making Big Move

1  of  2
by: Lindsey Kennett

Posted:

A local non-profit that helps raise money for dozens of charities across Cambria, Somerset, Bedford and Indiana Counties is making a big move.

Nearly 30 years, 700 charitable funds, $72 million raised and 11 employees later, Mike Kane says the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies has outgrown its Johnstown office.

 “We really need the space,” he said.

The non-profit is packing up and moving from their current office in the Somerset Trust  Building, across town, to the AmeriServ Building. A bigger office with room to grow, and even a conference room for community use.

“It’s a place to meet, it’s a place to be engaged,” Kane said. “We want people in the community to see it as a something that’s showing progress in the community.”
 

