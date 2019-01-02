WTAJ Originals: New Year’s Baby!

One local family is enjoying a holiday present that came too late for Christmas, but just in time for New Year’s!

“The more it got closer and closer, he’s like ‘uh-oh, maybe we’re going to have a New Year’s baby,’ and it actually was,” says new mother Amanda Stolz.

Baby Ryker Alan Stolz made his appearance at 12:04 a.m. on New Year’s Day at Conemaugh Nason Medical Center in Roaring Spring. That makes the son of Amanda and Branndon Stolz Blair County’s 2019 New Year’s Baby.

The honor came with a gift basket from the hospital’s auxiliary and two $100 gift certificates from the hospital.

Ryker weighed in at six-pounds, eight ounces and is 20 inches long.

His mother says, so far, “He’s very good. He sleeps and eats and we haven’t had no problems, thankfully.”

He’d just eaten and was sleeping peacefully when we stopped by on Wednesday. Ryker was preparing himself for his big day ahead–going home from the hospital and meeting up with his big brother, six year-old Braydon