WTAJ Originals: Need a job? Sheetz is hiring!

If you’re look for a summer job…look no further than your local Sheetz store.

The company is hosting an Open Hiring Day next Wednesday, March 27.

There is a variety of positions available in all of their stores nation-wide.

The Vice President of Store Operations says holding this event helps them get prepared for their busy season.

“Summer’s the busiest tine of year for us,” said Vice President Adam Sheetz. “We need all the help we can get, and…it’s exciting because we think we have a great offer for perspective employees.”

He says anyone interested in applying for a job can apply online or simply walk into a their local Sheetz on Wednesday for an interview.