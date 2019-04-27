WTAJ Originals: Movin’ On Music Festival sends off PSU seniors

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Movin’ On Music Festival was held today at the Intrammural Fields on Penn State’s campus.

The event was free open to the public, but the main target was for students 18 and older. Movin’ On Music Festival partnered with Student Programming Association, UPUA, and others to make this event happen.

There were five performances, who were: The Idea, Bryce Vine, Snakehips, A$AP Ferg, and Grouplove. Merchandise was available for each of the artists that performed.

Movin’ On Music Festival is held anually as one of the last events to send off the Penn State seniors who are graduating.