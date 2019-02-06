WTAJ Originals: Mojo’s Mission

Anne Trexler from Altoona, is on a double mission to help pets and their people.

“These three were just three that I fell in love with and so I adopted them myself,” she said.

Anne’s talking about the special needs dogs that she and her family have taken in. There’s the pit bull mix Ariel, born with her legs splayed to the side, so she couldn’t’ stand.

Anne explained, “Whoever had her abandoned her down in Georgia, she was found in a ditch unable to move or fend for herself.”

Thanks to therapy, Ariel now walks almost normally. And then, two boxer puppies–sisters that were born with cleft lips and palates.

“They eat fine they drink fine, so they’re just happy, normal puppies,” Anne said.

All are rescues from the Mia Foundation, for animals with birth defects. Now, Anne and her daughter Brittnee have added a new cause, Mojo’s Mission–named for a chihuahua, whose owner forgot to feed him after she developed Alzheimer’s disease.

The mission…reach out to seniors who need help feeding, getting to vet appointments and otherwise caring for their pets.

“When we have a senior who needs help with their pet, they’re assigned one specific volunteer, and they work together with whatever the needs are.”

The goal of Mojo’s mission is to keep seniors and their pets, home, happy, and healthy for as long as possible.

Mojo’s Mission is accepting donations of dog and cat food, as well as money to help seniors.

You can contact Mojo’s Mission at mojosmission2019@gmail.com

Or on their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/mojosmission

You can contact the Mia Foundation at loveformia2012@yahoo.com

Or on their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/LoveForMiaCleftPalateChihuahua