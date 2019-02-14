WTAJ Originals: Love the Bus campaign encourages safety

Clearfield Elementary students spent their Valentine’s Day spreading love to their bus drivers.

It’s part of a Love the Bus campaign, where the kids are learning about school bus safety.

PennDOT and State Police are teaching kids to love the bus by giving them a few safety tips.

“Safety around the bus, while you’re waiting for the bus, safety getting on, safety getting off, making sure you’re looking both ways crossing the street when exiting the school bus, how to ride on the school bus appropriately,” said Trooper Bruce Morris, State Police Troop C.

“You have to always hold the handrail so you don’t get hurt and you don’t fall off,” said McKenna Evans, a student.

It’s not just a lesson for the kids…

“By doing this with the kids, we also remind the adults and everybody else out there that school bus safety is everybody’s responsibility,” said Tim Nebgen, PennDOT Safety Press Officer. “We have an unfortunate circumstance where not everybody is paying attention to the state school bus stopping law and this is sort of a reminder for them as well.”

And when the students got off the bus, they gave the drivers these Valentine’s, to show their appreciation to those who get them safely to and from school each day.

“Thank you for keeping us safe on the bus,” said Madison Mullen, another student.

Love the Bus will make its next stops at Ferguson Township and Easterly Parkway Elementary Schools in Centre County.