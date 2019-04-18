WTAJ Originals: Locals react to Clearfield County Fair lineup

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Today fair officials announced the entertainment lineup for the Clearfield County fair.

With just three months out from the Clearfield County Fair, fair officials are unveiling what entertainment is in store from July 28 through August 3.

We have a lot of fun, new stuff in the Expo II Plaza, also the Grove Stage, that entertainment, and the big acts out on the grandstand. We’re excited to have a new year, new stuff, and bring the people out to the fair.” -Clearfield County Fair Publicity Director Rachel Davidson

New this year, the Royal Hanneford Circus will set up in the Expo II Plaza for the week.

Kid’s Day is July 30. Kids get in for free in the morning and can meet children’s book character, Pete the Cat.

The big reveal of the day is what bands are playing the grandstand.

Rock band Kansas will take the main stage Saturday, and Country singer Chase Rice will entertain crowds on Wednesday.

There will be a cover band night and Christian night returns with A Day Awaits.

Fair officials say it was a challenge to get acts lined up this year.

“We really try to give people what they want, but sometimes they don’t accept it, or the routing doesn’t work, or the price doesn’t work, so we’re still really excited about the lineup this year,” said Davidson. “There’s some fan favorites that people on Facebook really wanted.”

Community members hearing the lineup Thursday had different reactions.

“I think it’s kind of nice, I mean I’ve never heard of the country band, and Kansas they’re kind of over the hill,” said Clearfield resident Jim Shipley. “You can’t please everyone. I’m sure there’s people who like it and people who are gonna not like it.”

“We have an older foundation in this small town, so Kansas is definitely a good band. The other lineups, it’s good to have the other mantras,” said Don Singleton, another Clearfield resident.

Tickets for Main State Entertainment go on sale Monday at 11 a.m.