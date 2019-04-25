WTAJ Originals: Local students get a chance to teach

DUNCANSVILLE, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Today was National Bring your Kids To Work Day, and a few teachers at Foot of Ten Elementary School used it to do what they do best…teach.

Our Darby Sparks talked to several teachers at the school who shared why they love bringing their children into work.

“I wanted her to learn a little bit more about what I do when I’m away from her,” said Susan Plummer, a Special Education Teacher, about her daughter.

“She gets to come here for kindergarten, so I kinda wanted to show her the ropes,” said 6th Grade Teacher Lindsey Griffith.

Some kids enjoyed the chance to teach, while others just wanted to play.

All the same, today, the kids took control of the classroom.