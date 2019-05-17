WTAJ Originals: Local PSU Alumni Chapter hosting “A Night of the Races”

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County Chapter of the Penn State Alumni Association is hosting their “A Night of the Races” fundraising event tonight at 7 p.m.

The event will be hosted at the Knights of Columbus in State College. The Chapter, however, is taking a different approach to this particular fundraiser.

Those who attend can bet on taped horse races provided by Fundraising USA, a company out of Wilkes-Barre.

There will also be a silent auction as well as a 50/50 raffle.

All proceeds from this event raise money for local high school students to earn scholarships. It will also benefit THON, a student-led philanthropy that helps children and families affected by childhood cancer.

For more information on the event, visit the Centre County Chapter of the Penn State Alumni Association Facebook page.