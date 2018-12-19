WTAJ Originals:: Local police officers giving back

When you see a cop car with its lights on, sirens blaring, you think something horrible just happened.

Car accidents, fires, or worse.

But in this case, officers from Altoona and Logan Township Police Departments are rushing to spread Christmas cheer to families in need.

“We enjoy giving back to the community. It’s not always back investigating and making arrests. It’s nice to be out and doing good for the community and good for the kids,” said Sgt. Tom Venios, Altoona Police Department.

This is the fourth year the departments have teamed up for this initiative.

They say it’s nice to bring good news to people, not just be there during hard situations.

“That’s actually something I learned back in the police academy,” said Sgt. Venios. “You know, expect that you’re meeting somebody on their worst day, so it’s nice to come out here and provide a good day for somebody.”

The families are chosen through a nomination process. The program aims to provide an entire christmas for those families wondering if they’ll have anything to celebrate.

“Well, as a parent, it feels terrific, and as a police officer, you know, things aren’t perfect in the world, Things aren’t perfect with families, and sometimes, everyone needs a hand,” said Logan Township Police Chief, David Reese. “And we’re glad to be here to give them a hand, and get some through Christmas, and hopefully there’s a positive outcome.”