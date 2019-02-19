WTAJ Originals: Local kids compete for boxing title

Kids in Clearfield County are getting ready to compete for a regional boxing title.

The Western PA Golden Gloves Championships return to DuBois next month.

Aviana Gillaugh started boxing at 9 years old after going to a boxing gym for a friend’s birthday.

“It looked really cool, so I just wanted to try,” said Gillaugh. “When I started boxing, I wanted to start competing, so I started training and it’s really fun.”

Now at 11 years old, she’ll be boxing for the first time in the Western PA Golden Gloves Championships.

For 17-year-old Nico McDonald, this year will be his fourth time at the Golden Gloves, but he’s still hoping for his chance in the ring.

“They’ve never had anybody for me to fight, so I just advanced all the way and won the Western PA Golden Gloves all four years,” said McDonald.

Even though he may not get to fight in the tournament, he says it doesn’t deter his love for the sport.

“I’ve been sparring professional fighters for probably two years now,” said McDonald. “Traveling all over the place just to get the best competition I can to get better.”

This is the seventh year the Western PA Golden Gloves Championships have been in DuBois.

The tournament is Saturday, March 16 at the DuBois Country Club.

Tickets can be purchased here.

All proceeds benefit the Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League in DuBois.