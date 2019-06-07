WTAJ Originals: Local girl’s bake sale to benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital

BELLEFONTE, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — At nine years old, most kids having fun with their friends. They aren’t typically holding a fundraiser for a cause.

However, Addison Simonetti’s mindset is different.

Addison is a nine-year-old Bellefonte kid with a big heart. She is raising money through a bake sale.

But the money isn’t for her. All the money she is raising will go to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Addison is selling cookies, muffins, and rice crispy treats for 50 cents, Whoopi pies for 75 cents, and hot dogs for a dollar.

Addison will continue her bake sale from 7 am- 3 pm on Saturday.

If you would like to donate, Addison’s address is 620 Maple Dr in Bellefonte.