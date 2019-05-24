WTAJ Originals: Local family reflects on how Children’s Miracle Network impacted their life

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Children’s Miracle Network in conjunction with ReMax Centre Realty held their 23rd Annual Children’s Miracle Network Golf Tournament on the Penn State Courses.

The event was from 1 pm-7 pm.

One family in particular benefited from not only this tournament, but from the Children’s Miracle Network.

Tara Schaffer and her husband received help from the Children’s Miracle Network, an organization that raises money to help kids and their families combat sickness, after receiving the news that her son Wyatt had a problem just a few days after he was born.

“We found out about two days old that he had a heart condition, called tetralogy of fallot, that if he didn’t have open-heart surgery as an infant he wouldn’t live,” Tara said.

But Tara says she’s thankful for the help she and her husband received from Children’s Miracle Network.

“Children’s Miracle Network was really there to help us through all of that, he had has his open surgery when he was four months old,” said Tara.

For Wyatt, being able to bounce back from his heart condition and taking part in the golf tournament after benefiting from the donations makes this day sweeter.

“I’ve been helping with all of the set up and evening of the tournament since and now getting to gold, it’s really nice to be able to put back into what saved my life,” Wyatt said.

The golfers involved in this tournament pay money for equipment, an entry fee to golf, as well as lunch and green fees.

All proceeds go to the Children’s Miracle Network, so golfers take pride in being a part of this event.

For more on the Children’s Miracle Network, visit their website.