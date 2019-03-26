WTAJ Originals: Local doctor explains the dangers of e-cigarettes

It’s said to be one of the fastest growing epidemics among our youth, the use of e-cigarettes.

More and more studies suggest its dangers.

“If you are an adolescent or a teenager and you use e-cigarettes you are four times more likely to start smoking cigarettes than someone who doesn’t,” Dr. George Zlupko, Director of the Lung Disease Center of Central PA, said. “The nicotine that is present in the e-smoke actually changes the brain structure, it alters the brain function and it’s really much more hazardous to adolescents and teenagers.”

Tuesday morning Dr. Zlupko presented some facts to the Blair County Chamber of Commerce. He outlined the health risks of vaping.

“Unfortunately the people who are using this product, specifically the adolescents and teenagers, are going to become addicted and they’re going to be faced with the consequences down the road,” Dr. Zlupko said.

Dr. Zlupko explained about half of the adolescents smoking e-cigarettes think they’re blowing out water vapor and more than half think there’s no nicotine in the flavored cigarettes themselves.