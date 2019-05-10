WTAJ Originals: Local animal rescue benefiting from Centre Gives

CENTRE HALL, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pets Come First is a no-kill non-profit animal rescue organization located in Centre Hall. Their mission is to save animals, whether it be potbelly pigs, horses, rabbits, to cats and dogs.

Pets Come First has been around since 2005, and received the official deed to their current facility four years ago.

WTAJ’s Devin Jackson spoke with the manager of Pets Come First, Deb Warner, on how they benefit the community and how Centre Gives has helped this non-profit organization.