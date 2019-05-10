Live Now
Tracking Hurricane Dorian as it heads towards the US

WTAJ Originals: Local animal rescue benefiting from Centre Gives

Daily Originals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CENTRE HALL, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pets Come First is a no-kill non-profit animal rescue organization located in Centre Hall. Their mission is to save animals, whether it be potbelly pigs, horses, rabbits, to cats and dogs.

Pets Come First has been around since 2005, and received the official deed to their current facility four years ago. 

WTAJ’s Devin Jackson spoke with the manager of Pets Come First, Deb Warner, on how they benefit the community and how Centre Gives has helped this non-profit organization.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Our Live Schedule

Football Season:

• Nittany Nation: Update - Daily @ 7 p.m.

• Nittany Nation: Now - Thursdays @ 11 a.m.

• Nittany Nation: Friday - Fridays @ 12:30 p.m.

• Sportsbeat Plus - Fridays @ 11:45 p.m.

Mondays:

• The Clay Way - 9:30 p.m.

Tuesdays:

• Science with Shields - 10:30 a.m.

• Mike's Mysteries - 2:00 p.m.

Wednesdays:

• That's Cool with Joe Murgo - 2:00 p.m.

*Schedule subject to change based on breaking news/scheduling.

Don't Miss