WTAJ Originals: Law enforcement look at mental health issues in recent shooting

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mental health played a big factor in the shooting of Osaze Osagie on March 20, who suffered from paranoid schizophrenia. Here is what officials said regarding his mental health moments before the shooting.

“When you’re dealing with someone that has the diagnosis of paranoid schizophrenia, and who is off their medication it is very predictable that they will act consistent with how that disease presented itself previously,” said Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna.

Serving mental health warrants, or 302 Warrants, have been a focal point for local law enforcement.

“Last year we asked law enforcement to serve over 300, 302 warrants,” said Cantorna. “That is significantly up from previous years.”

But the need to change the perception and actions of the mental health systems is apparent.

“Need to be changes to the mental health laws where someone doesn’t reach a breaking point before law enforcement…their only option is to intervene,” said Pennsylvania State Police Sergent Will Slaton said.

Slaton also goes on to say mental health assets or law enforcement need to intervene prior to an individuals’ breaking point.