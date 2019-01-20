WTAJ Originals: Kids shovel out snow for elderly

The morning after Saturday’s winter storm sisters Krissa and Nevaeh Cusick grabbed some shovels and set out to lend a helping hand.

“We’re going to shovel for the elderly because some elderly can’t go outside and shovel their own porches,” Krissa said.

They found their first stop on W. Long Avenue in DuBois.

Even with rosy cheeks, they weren’t letting the weather get in the way.

“I’m cold, and I’m also feeling good because we’re trying to help the elderly,” Krissa said.

Once their jobs are over, they planed to pack up their shovels and head home.

“I think we’re just going to go inside and we’re going to help my mom bake because she loves to and probably just relax and watch movies,” Krissa said.

“And we can go back outside later,” Nevaeh said.