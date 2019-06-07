WTAJ Originals: Keep Laurel Ridge State Park clean!

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Why are people dumping their bulk waste in Laurel Ridge State Park?

WTAJ’s Darby Sparks speaks with a park ranger about the problems trash has caused Laurel Ridge.

Remember that dumping your trash anywhere other than a designated waste area is illegal.

Johnstown has many resources for dumping waste. Johnstown Public Works will pick up your yard waste as long as you call ahead of time. Make sure it is under 30 pounds and properly bundled. Their number is 814-533-2089.

Recycling Works in Johnstown picks up bulk items monthly. You can find the schedule on their website and call 1-800-437-1759 to arrange for pickup ahead of time.

If you or anyone you know recognizes the vehicles pictured above, please call Chief Ranger Jeremy Peck at 814-445-7725 ext. 15.