WTAJ Originals: Johnstown school hosting STEAM event

Students at Johnstown Elementary School are constantly improving their skills with modern technology.

“Our students are not afraid of technology,” said Amy Arcurio, Superintendent for the Greater Johnstown Area School District. “They’ve grown up with it. It’s not something that is introduced to them, its something that’s all around them.”

University of Pittsburgh, Johnstown recently partnered with the school district to bring tools like coding and robotics into the curriculum, opening their minds to creativity and sense of confidence with math, science, and technology.

“We’re teaching students not just from textbooks,” said Vicki Ryan, Assistant Principal for the Greater Johnstown Elementary School. “We’re teaching them how to get along with others, how to work in a group project, what to do when things don’t go right. You don’t quit. You move on.”

The elementary school is hosting a family STEAM night in their gym on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. Kids and their parents will explore different projects from lego construction to robotics, while focusing on education.

“Every environment should be their playground, their opportunity to learn, so…it’s a lot about their mind,” said Roxanne Jenner, director, Code program at University of Pittsburgh, Johnstown.

And having fun along the way.