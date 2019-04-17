WTAJ Originals: Jaffa Shrine updates banquet hall

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Jaffa Shrine’s banquet hall was given a makeover Wednesday as local employees of Sherwin Williams came to give it a fresh coat of paint.

“We’re looking for a more modern vibe in our banquet hall hence the color change they are providing for us,” said Christopher E. Ritchey, the Oriental Guide at Jaffa.

Shriners have been making updates to the venue in recent months in order to generate more business.

Businesses such as Sherwin Wiliams and local community volunteers have been happy to help out and donate to the project.

This is a passion for all of us and supporting the community is important.” – Jason Fels, Sales Representative at Sherwin Williams

