WTAJ Originals: It’s time to get that smoke alarm installed.

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Fire Department recently recieved a community development grant to install fire and safety prevention equipment in at least 100 low to moderate subsidized homes.

The homes that are eligible for installation are highlighted in the areas of the map posted.

WTAJ’s Darby Sparks followed some firefighters into one of the homes that had the equipment installed for free.

Watch the video above to see how easy the process was and call the Altoona Fire Department at 814-949-2230 for more information.