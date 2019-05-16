WTAJ Originals: Hollidaysburg to host Third Annual Springfest this weekend

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — This Saturday, Hollidaysburg will be hosting their third annual Springfest featuring sidewalk sales, scavenger hunts, a kid zone, live performances and more!
The Hollidaysburg Springest is headed by the Hollidaysburg Area Community Partnership. The Springfest started initially as a sidewalk sale and scavenger hunt with local businesses type of event. But now, it is a full day event.
Live performances will include The Voice contestant Jimmy Mowery. Here’s the full list of performances:
10 am: Matt Wagner
11 am: Hollidaysburg Area High School (HAHS) Band
12 pm: Eric McCrum
1 pm: Zach Wade & the Good Grief
2 pm: Wilted
3 pm: Coltt Lepley
4 pm: Jimmy Mowery
There will also be a YMCA race in the morning with the sidewalk sale and scavenger hunt following. For a full list of events and performance, visit the Hollidaysburg Area Community Partnership Facebook page.